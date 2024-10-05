Ridgewood Investments LLC Increases Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group makes up approximately 0.8% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 31,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.47. The stock had a trading volume of 739,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,817. The firm has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.41. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $122.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.17 and its 200 day moving average is $112.72.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 28.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $1,230,772.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,712,255.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $50,689.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,831.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,712,255.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TROW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.36.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

