Ridgewood Investments LLC Sells 1,163 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,188,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $400,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000.

SPLV traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,729,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,469. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.77. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $71.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

