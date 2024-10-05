ZRC Wealth Management LLC Acquires 115 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2,875.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 2,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of VGT traded up $7.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $585.04. 355,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,006. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $562.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $550.21. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $397.76 and a 52 week high of $609.15. The company has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

