Wanchain (WAN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $905,536.72

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $32.34 million and approximately $905,536.72 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00041047 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007662 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00013156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007429 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00003980 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,278,784 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

