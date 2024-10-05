GXChain Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4,079.24 (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 5th. GXChain has a market cap of $24.02 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GXChain has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000517 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000325 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

