CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading Down 18.3% Over Last 7 Days

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 5th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $23.12 million and $710,569.40 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.02918206 USD and is up 3.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $1,308,735.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

