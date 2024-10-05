Navcoin (NAV) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,804.41

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0323 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and $5,804.41 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00071015 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00018932 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007420 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,767.84 or 0.39992697 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

