Meter Governance Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $13.53 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000808 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. Meter Governance has a market cap of $13.53 million and $66,333.75 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,244,489 coins and its circulating supply is 27,049,232 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 43,237,972 with 27,045,049 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.46965577 USD and is up 3.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $41,760.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars.

