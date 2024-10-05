ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) Price Down 20.4% Over Last 7 Days

ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. In the last week, ANyONe Protocol has traded down 20.4% against the dollar. ANyONe Protocol has a total market capitalization of $96.90 million and $447,641.27 worth of ANyONe Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ANyONe Protocol token can currently be bought for $1.09 or 0.00001752 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ANyONe Protocol

ANyONe Protocol’s launch date was June 26th, 2024. ANyONe Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,279,478 tokens. The official website for ANyONe Protocol is anyone.io. ANyONe Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anyonefdn.

ANyONe Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. ANyONe Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 91,372,206.4270165 in circulation. The last known price of ANyONe Protocol is 1.16872195 USD and is up 10.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $625,250.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyone.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANyONe Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANyONe Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANyONe Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

