Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) Price Down 44.5% Over Last Week (MOODENG)

Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) (MOODENG) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 5th. Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) has a market cap of $139.94 million and approximately $110.11 million worth of Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) has traded 44.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) Token Profile

Moo Deng (moodengsol.com)’s total supply is 989,971,791 tokens. Moo Deng (moodengsol.com)’s official Twitter account is @moodengsol. The official website for Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) is www.moodengsol.com.

Buying and Selling Moo Deng (moodengsol.com)

According to CryptoCompare, “Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) (MOODENG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) has a current supply of 989,971,791.17. The last known price of Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) is 0.15460226 USD and is down -12.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $146,630,179.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.moodengsol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) directly using U.S. dollars.

