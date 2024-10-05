Kowal Investment Group LLC Buys 1,866 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.6% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 496,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,286,000 after purchasing an additional 26,425 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,408,933 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,247,868,000 after buying an additional 686,514 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 198,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,796,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 293,031 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,934,000 after acquiring an additional 22,789 shares during the period. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 91,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,740,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.14.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,141,173.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at $50,765,346. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,141,173.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 217,592 shares of company stock worth $35,922,911. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.7 %

GOOGL opened at $167.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.14. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.