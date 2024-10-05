ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Gentherm by 3.5% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Gentherm during the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Gentherm by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $42.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.74. Gentherm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.93.

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.82 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Gentherm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $750,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,370,269.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 34,402 shares of company stock worth $1,727,430 in the last ninety days. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

THRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Gentherm from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

