ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 3,700.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 112.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, EVP Rachel Morgan sold 6,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $1,061,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rachel Morgan sold 6,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $1,061,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay M. Grossman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.70, for a total value of $1,707,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,324,487.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,112 shares of company stock valued at $6,887,029 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Shares of NXST stock opened at $164.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.84. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.30 and a 12 month high of $187.27.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group Profile

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.