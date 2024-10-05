ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 11,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 1.7% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 115,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at La-Z-Boy

In other news, CAO Jennifer Lynn Mccurry sold 4,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $182,342.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,779.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $159,062.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,881.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Lynn Mccurry sold 4,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $182,342.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,779.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Sidoti downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LZB opened at $41.33 on Friday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $45.23. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.26.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $495.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.23 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

La-Z-Boy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 28.27%.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

