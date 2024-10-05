ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,256 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in City were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in City by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 550,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,542,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in City by 6.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of City by 16.3% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of City by 6.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO opened at $114.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.87. City Holding has a fifty-two week low of $86.56 and a fifty-two week high of $125.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.47.

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.20 million. City had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 32.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that City Holding will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. City’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

In other news, Director James L. Rossi sold 1,000 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,795. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total transaction of $895,503.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,305.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James L. Rossi sold 1,000 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,795. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,413 shares of company stock worth $1,149,561 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

