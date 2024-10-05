ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 82.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,781 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 80.6% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of WHR opened at $104.18 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.18 and a fifty-two week high of $132.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.43 and its 200 day moving average is $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.39. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 3,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $326,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Whirlpool

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.