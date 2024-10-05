Marshall Wace LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,243,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,906 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Rekor Systems were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rekor Systems by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 257.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Rekor Systems by 76.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 27,133 shares in the last quarter. 45.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rekor Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:REKR opened at $1.05 on Friday. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rekor Systems ( NASDAQ:REKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.15 million. Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 112.99% and a negative net margin of 118.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides infrastructure solutions for transportation, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States and internationally. The company's platforms include Rekor One, an AI-powered roadway intelligence platform; Rekor Command, a comprehensive cross-agency platform that offers various applications for traffic management centers, freeway service patrol, first responders, and maintenance crews; Rekor Discover, a platform that ingests data from its hardware and automates comprehensive analytics and actionable insights about the movement of objects across the roadway; and Rekor Scout platform, which automates previously manual processes with collaborative solutions that keep all stakeholders apprised of developing situations and accelerate reaction times to incidents and offenders.

