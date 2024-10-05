Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 691,276 Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report) by 138.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,190,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 691,276 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.48% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 52.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 26,143 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 13,972 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 270,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 17,940 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 116.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 12,225 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of LXRX stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.81. The company has a current ratio of 11.51, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,509.34% and a negative return on equity of 105.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

