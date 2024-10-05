Marshall Wace LLP Takes $2.08 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,167,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210,793 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $308,840,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 168.5% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,324,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,587 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,127,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 350.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,223,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,805,000 after buying an additional 1,730,168 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLG opened at $67.39 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $67.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.32.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

