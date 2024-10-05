Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.0% in the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.2% during the second quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.1% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CAH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.36.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $111.97 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $116.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.23 and a 200 day moving average of $103.95.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $59.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.74 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 0.37%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.506 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $1,812,920.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,971 shares in the company, valued at $8,310,467.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $1,812,920.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,971 shares in the company, valued at $8,310,467.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 46,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total value of $5,064,524.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,546,276.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,963 shares of company stock worth $12,379,980. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

