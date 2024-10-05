Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 3,223 Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.20% of MiMedx Group worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 393,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91,714 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDXG. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of MiMedx Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MiMedx Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MDXG opened at $5.76 on Friday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $850.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.89.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The firm had revenue of $87.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

