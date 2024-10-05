LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stock Position Decreased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 44.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 19,921 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.11% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 57.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter valued at $58,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 33.3% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.40.

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

LMAT opened at $91.62 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $93.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.67.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 42.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David B. Roberts sold 3,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $251,380.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,335.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 12,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $1,116,844.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,985,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,879,763.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 3,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $251,380.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,335.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,251 shares of company stock worth $3,714,994. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

