Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,867 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 210.8% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 123,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,526,000 after acquiring an additional 83,495 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,583,000 after acquiring an additional 59,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,950,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,051,000 after acquiring an additional 15,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $290.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $274.45 and a 200 day moving average of $261.61. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $291.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47 and a beta of 1.39.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 12,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.63, for a total value of $3,004,017.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,883,279.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 12,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.63, for a total value of $3,004,017.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,883,279.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.73, for a total transaction of $459,289.97. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,637.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,936,252 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Piper Sandler Companies

About Piper Sandler Companies

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.