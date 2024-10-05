293,422 Shares in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 293,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Valley National Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 612,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 484,332 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $1,021,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 74.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 248,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 106,290 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 104,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $504,000. 61.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $8.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.73. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $11.22.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $884.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.67 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 6.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.76%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

