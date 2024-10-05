Marshall Wace LLP Has $2.10 Million Holdings in Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,036 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.18% of Smith Douglas Homes worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SDHC. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Smith Douglas Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $331,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the 1st quarter worth $565,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $688,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SDHC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith Douglas Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of SDHC stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $39.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.66.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $220.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.02 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Smith Douglas Homes Corp. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

