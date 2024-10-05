Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58,820 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.08% of Paymentus worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Paymentus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Paymentus by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,279,000 after purchasing an additional 20,767 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in Paymentus by 141.1% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paymentus by 80.1% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Paymentus by 61.5% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Paymentus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Paymentus from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Paymentus from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Paymentus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Paymentus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.19.

Shares of NYSE PAY opened at $20.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.53 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.47. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.17 and a fifty-two week high of $25.21.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $197.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.57 million. Paymentus had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 9.33%. Paymentus’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paymentus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

