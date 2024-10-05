Marshall Wace LLP Takes $2.04 Million Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,055 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 329.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.49, for a total transaction of $3,603,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,236,750. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.94, for a total value of $2,894,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,738.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.49, for a total value of $3,603,062.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,236,750. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,375 shares of company stock worth $17,049,739 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $579.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $579.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $508.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $361.16 and a 1 year high of $598.93. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 131.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $540.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.01 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

TYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $627.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.31.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

