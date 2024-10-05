Marshall Wace LLP Invests $1.94 Million in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 217,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.43% of Enhabit as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EHAB. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,183,000. 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new position in Enhabit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,968,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Enhabit by 52.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 518,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 178,000 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $955,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Enhabit by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 147,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 68,966 shares during the period.

Separately, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Enhabit from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enhabit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.35.

Shares of EHAB opened at $7.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average is $9.21. Enhabit, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $375.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.81.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Enhabit had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $260.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Bolton bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $40,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 78,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,804.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

