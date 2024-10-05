Marshall Wace LLP Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) by 230.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,688 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.29% of Yext worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,373,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,870,000 after purchasing an additional 176,063 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Yext by 652.7% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 340,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 295,658 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yext by 86.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,748,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,704,000 after buying an additional 1,275,348 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 53.8% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 919,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 321,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at $936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Seth H. Waugh bought 32,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $216,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 153,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,777.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of YEXT opened at $6.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.52. Yext, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $859.62 million, a PE ratio of -134.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.15 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Yext from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Yext in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

