Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Holdings in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 499,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.48% of MaxCyte as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MXCT. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MaxCyte in the 4th quarter worth $26,531,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 2,182.6% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,296,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after buying an additional 1,239,602 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of MaxCyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,704,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of MaxCyte by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 273,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 18,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxCyte alerts:

Insider Transactions at MaxCyte

In related news, Director Stanley C. Erck sold 29,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $118,174.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 269,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,398.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stanley C. Erck sold 29,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $118,174.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 269,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,398.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley C. Erck sold 21,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $80,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 269,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,427.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,381 shares of company stock worth $361,678. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MaxCyte Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of MXCT opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.25. The company has a market cap of $384.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.39. MaxCyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $5.55.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 77.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

MaxCyte Profile

(Free Report)

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.