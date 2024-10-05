Marshall Wace LLP Trims Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 90.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,990 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 158,270 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,090,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,124,000 after acquiring an additional 12,493 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 650,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,829,000 after acquiring an additional 106,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $12,917,764.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,087,881.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $12,917,764.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,087,881.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total transaction of $3,826,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,361,265.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,257 shares of company stock worth $28,646,402 over the last quarter. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

TOL stock opened at $149.93 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.08 and a 1 year high of $156.08. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TOL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.07.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

