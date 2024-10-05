Marshall Wace LLP Sells 258,159 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 88.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 258,159 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 131,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 43,160 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Incyte during the first quarter worth $1,425,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Incyte during the first quarter valued at about $1,495,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 14.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter worth about $463,000. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Incyte from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.83.

Incyte Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $67.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $70.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($2.60). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 8,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $488,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,040. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 8,148 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $488,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,040. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 15,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,089,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,070. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,047 shares of company stock valued at $2,225,626. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.