AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading 0.3% Higher – Here’s Why

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% during trading on Thursday. The stock traded as high as $24.24 and last traded at $23.91. 1,701,369 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 10,581,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASTS shares. UBS Group raised their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $22.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $28.00 to $45.90 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

AST SpaceMobile alerts:

AST SpaceMobile Trading Up 12.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.40. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 1.62.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AST SpaceMobile

In related news, Director Adriana Cisneros acquired 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $129,862.88. Following the purchase, the director now owns 774,772 shares in the company, valued at $20,391,999.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AST SpaceMobile news, President Scott Wisniewski sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $62,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 712,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,476,699.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Adriana Cisneros purchased 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $129,862.88. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 774,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,391,999.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTS. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Broad Run Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 3,962,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,896,000 after buying an additional 1,695,805 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter worth $259,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 319.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 163,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 124,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Stories

