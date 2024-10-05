Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Up 2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) shot up 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.23 and last traded at $42.83. 14,013,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 82,585,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.00.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $6.50 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Nomura downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $7.75 to $6.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Super Micro Computer from $438.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.61.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 0.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 142.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Czech National Bank raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 6.9% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 13.7% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 10,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

