Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Apogee Enterprises updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.900-5.200 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $4.90-5.20 EPS.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

APOG stock opened at $83.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.10. Apogee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $86.22.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $321,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,877.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on APOG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

