The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) to “Strong-Buy”

Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Keppel Trading Down 3.0 %

Keppel stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.62. 352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,940. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Keppel has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $11.22.

Keppel Company Profile

Keppel Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity business in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, other far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. The company operates through, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Connectivity. It manages private funds and listed real estate investment and business trusts, in areas of infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity; energy and environmental solutions and services, including commercial power generation, renewables, environmental engineering and construction, and infrastructure; operation and maintenance; property development and investment; master development; sustainable and innovative urban space solutions; and system integration solutions and services.

