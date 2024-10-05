Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Trading 1% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) were up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $395.41 and last traded at $393.38. Approximately 268,625 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,265,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $389.62.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.81.

The firm has a market capitalization of $124.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.15, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.12, for a total transaction of $264,675.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,624,679.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.12, for a total transaction of $264,675.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,624,679.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total transaction of $220,114.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,361 shares of company stock worth $20,523,830 over the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Arista Networks by 20.3% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 36,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $1,405,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $3,238,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Arista Networks by 32.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $2,589,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

