Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Up 0.8% – Here’s Why

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $73.78 and last traded at $72.61. Approximately 2,276,349 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 12,411,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.62.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.68. The company has a market capitalization of $63.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.45.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.24%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $439,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,311,380.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $439,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,915 shares in the company, valued at $15,311,380.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $369,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,150,293.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $11,880,685. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 48,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 64,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 11.1% in the second quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 21,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 50.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

