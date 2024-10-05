Citigroup Upgrades Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) to Strong-Buy

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Pandora A/S Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PANDY traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $38.93. 2,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,577. Pandora A/S has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $44.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.29 and a 200 day moving average of $40.15.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $977.04 million during the quarter.

About Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of hand-finished and contemporary jewelry. The company operates in two segments, Core and Fuel With More. It offers charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants. The company sells its products through physical stores, online stores, and wholesale and third-party distribution in Denmark, the United States, China, the United Kingdom, Italy, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Mexico, and internationally.

