Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. stock traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $52.01. 146,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,555. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of $29.19 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation businesses in the France, Western Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and internationally. The company offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, load banks, power monitoring and control systems, power quality and power factor correction products, push buttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, surge protection and power conditioning services, switchboards and enclosures, and transfer switches.

