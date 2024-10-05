Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

OTCMKTS:COVTY traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $32.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,911. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.39. Covestro has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $32.60.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Covestro will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

