Stairway Partners LLC Has $30.11 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Stairway Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Stairway Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Stairway Partners LLC owned 7.52% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $30,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GMF traded up $2.05 on Friday, hitting $128.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,175. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.81 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.82. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a one year low of $93.51 and a one year high of $128.43.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

