Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.0% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SWP Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,993,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 352.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,710 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 605.7% during the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 144,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 123,713 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust Co. VA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $374,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.28. 6,158,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,066,716. The stock has a market cap of $87.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $62.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.66 and a 200 day moving average of $59.62.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

