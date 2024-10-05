Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Cuts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,229 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.6% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 9,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.99, for a total value of $2,844,768.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,630 shares in the company, valued at $7,671,983.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.99, for a total value of $2,844,768.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,630 shares in the company, valued at $7,671,983.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total transaction of $543,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at $10,320,787.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,174 shares of company stock valued at $7,097,624 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $7.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $883.11. 1,517,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,961,015. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $875.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $821.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.51 billion, a PE ratio of 54.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.80. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $540.23 and a 52-week high of $923.83.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $79.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.91 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on COST. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $876.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $925.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $883.04.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

