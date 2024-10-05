SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Sold by Corrigan Financial Inc.

Corrigan Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,245 shares during the period. Corrigan Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GNR traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.35. 104,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $51.68 and a 52-week high of $60.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.63 and its 200-day moving average is $56.90.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.