Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Trims Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.4% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $17,696,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 52,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,743,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $204,000. Mosley Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $537,000. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $3,463,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE PG traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.88. 6,003,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,670,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $398.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $177.94.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,043.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $16,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,570. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 383,194 shares of company stock worth $65,140,718. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.89.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

