iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Corrigan Financial Inc.

Corrigan Financial Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Corrigan Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Corrigan Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SCZ traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $66.77. The stock had a trading volume of 359,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.93 and a 200 day moving average of $63.59. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.21 and a twelve month high of $68.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.