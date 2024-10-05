Stairway Partners LLC Invests $219.88 Million in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Stairway Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,817,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,879,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 14.1% of Stairway Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Stairway Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,539,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,708 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 288,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,447 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 19,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $77.04. 5,168,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.31. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

