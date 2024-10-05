Stairway Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Stairway Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,834,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 8.8% of Stairway Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Stairway Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $137,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $74.15. 5,227,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,645,137. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.85. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2255 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

