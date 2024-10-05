iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Stock Position Trimmed by Stairway Partners LLC

Stairway Partners LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises 1.4% of Stairway Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Stairway Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $22,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 313.7% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 856,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,325,000 after purchasing an additional 649,319 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $683,000. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 189,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,863,000 after buying an additional 96,291 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,122,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,328,000 after buying an additional 63,240 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 217.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 66,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,079,000 after buying an additional 45,811 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $326.35. 58,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,587. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.76. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $233.54 and a 1-year high of $327.05.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.